South Korea’s fertility rate marks record low in Q2 of 2023

SEOUL - South Korea’s fertility rate has dropped to a record-low 0.70 in the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest government report, in yet another stark indicator of the deepening demographic crisis in a nation already grappling with the world’s lowest birth rate.

There were 56,087 newborn babies in the second quarter of this year, a 6.8 per cent dip from the same period in 2022, according to Statistics Korea, the country’s statistics body. The figure was released on Wednesday in its monthly demographic and census report.

The count represents the lowest since 2009 and marks 91 months of consecutive decline in births.

The country’s population has been decreasing for 43 consecutive months, according to the report. In June alone, the number of newborns totaled 18,615, while recorded deaths stood higher at 26,820.

In a separate report released on the same day, Statistics Korea confirmed 2022’s fertility rate at 0.78, aligning with a preliminary estimate released in February.

Given current trends, this year’s fertility rate may decline further and potentially break last year’s low. The fertility rate for the first quarter of 2023 stood at 0.81.

Previous governmental efforts, including cash incentives and subsidised fertility treatments, have been largely ineffective in reversing the trend.

A country requires a fertility rate of 2.1 to sustain a stable population without migration. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK