South Korea’s CJ Olive Young offers real-time translators for foreign visitors

SEOUL - CJ Olive Young said April 18 it has introduced portable translators supporting 16 languages in its outlets nationwide to enhance the shopping experience for foreign visitors and the work efficiency of its employees.

The handheld device supports 16 languages for real-time translation, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian and Mongolian.

In addition, they offer sight translation through an attached camera, allowing users to take a picture and see the translated text on the screen.

These translators can be used without a Wi-Fi connection and also feature a list of frequently asked questions for user convenience.

“We have introduced portable translators in all our stores nationwide to ensure that language is not a barrier for foreign customers visiting our outlets,” a CJ Olive Young official said.

“Through this initiative, we aim to give greater exposure to small and medium-sized Korean beauty brands among people from diverse countries and to expand into the global market.”

The move comes as CJ Olive Young has witnessed a recent surge in the number of foreign visitors to its stores.

In 2023, the number of tax-refund purchases by foreign customers at CJ Olive Young’s outlets reached approximately 3.7 million. The sales amount from foreign customers also increased by 660 per cent from the previous year. The exact figure for the sales amount was not disclosed.

Not only did branches in popular tourist areas such as Myeong-dong, Hongdae, and Dongdaemun see a surge in sales, but also others in Gangnam, Seongsu, Busan, and Jeju experienced increased sales as more foreign visitors frequented them, the company said.

Notably, CJ Olive Young has observed a more diverse range of nationalities among its foreign visitors, including those from Southeast Asia, North America and the Middle East, contrasting with the past trend of mostly Chinese travelers. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK