South Korea rolls out 4-week plan to curb escalating bedbug infestations

South Korea is pulling out all the stops to tame a wave of bedbug infestations. Over the next four weeks, the government will carry out massive inspections and take preventive measures to curb the infestations.

The country reported a rise in bedbugs infestations in recent months. The reddish-brown, wingless parasites have been seen in lodging facilities, bathhouses and other places across the country deemed “vulnerable” to the pest, such as public transportation and dormitories.

A student reported being bitten by bedbugs in a dormitory at Keimyung University in Daegu in mid-September. The following month, live bedbugs and larvae were found in a sauna in the Seo-gu in Incheon.

Bedbugs have also been reported in Bucheon, Yeongdeungpo-gu in Seoul, and Busan.

From October to Nov 6, the South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency had also received a total of 11 bedbug-related reports.

The number of confirmed or suspected cases of bedbug appearances has risen to about 30 nationwide on Tuesday, according to government data, reported Yonhap.

From Nov 13 to Dec 8, the government will conduct inspections of bedbugs at vulnerable facilities such as in public transportation, dormitories and bathhouses.

Facilities with bedbugs will be disinfected immediately, according to the government’s plan, reported Yonhap news agency on Tuesday.

Under the plan, the government will also convene weekly meetings to review and update measures to contain bedbug infestations.

In Gyeonggi province, authorities plan to inspect more than 5,000 accommodations and saunas by the end of November.

Bedbugs do not transmit infectious diseases. However, they feed on human blood at night while people are sleeping and this can lead to secondary skin infections.

During the day, the parasites usually hide in places such as the seams of mattresses, inside cracks or crevices, behind wallpaper or any other clutter around a bed.

Moving forward, the number of reported cases will likely increase, said a government official who was not named in the Yonhap report.

“There are perceptions that bedbugs are attributable to individuals and some refrain from filing a report (because of) concerns it may be seen as a sign of bad hygiene. The number of reports is expected to increase,” said the official.