South Korea reviews AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for the elderly

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea said on Thursday (Jan 28) it would begin Covid-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter, but review the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for the elderly because of limited efficacy data overseas.

The health authorities will expand vaccinations towards the second half of the year with an aim to reach herd immunity by November, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.

Inoculations would begin in February, starting with key groups, including about 50,000 medical workers in the front line of coronavirus treatment, as well as the elderly and staff in nursing homes, Mr Jeong said.

AstraZeneca denied media reports this week that its vaccine is not very effective for people aged over 65, saying a strong immune response to the vaccine had been shown in blood analysis of elderly trial participants.

South Korea plans to vaccinate a 1.3 million priority group in the first quarter and 9 million people over 65 years of age and remaining medical staff by the second quarter, followed by the general population starting in July.

The country has designated about 250 large indoor gyms and community halls nationwide to vaccinate people with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that require cold-chain storage, an interior ministry official told reporters.

For inoculations using vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson which do not require ultra-cold storage, the authorities have designated 13,317 hospitals and clinics nationwide.

South Korea has mobilised 57 military units as well as police and fire personnel to transport and escort the vaccines for distribution.

"We plan to revise the order of the immunisation plan depending on the situation at the time of Covid-19 transmission and the timeline of vaccine arrivals," Mr Jeong said.

South Korea has secured 106 million doses to allow for coverage of 56 million people, more than the 52 million residents of the country.

It has deals with four drugmakers - AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and the World Health Organisation-backed global Covax scheme.

SK bioscience, a drugmaker unit of SK Chemicals, will manage the transport of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, Mr Jeong said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 497 daily new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of infections reported in the country now stands at 76,926, with a death toll of 1,386.

Nearly half of the infections in South Korea over the past year were caused by cluster infections emerging from specific close-knit groups, including religious facilities and nursing homes.