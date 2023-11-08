South Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants

SEOUL - South Korea withdrew its ban on paper cups at cafes and restaurants and provisional approval for the use of plastic straws at cafes and plastic bags at convenience stores.

The announcement by South Korea’s Ministry of Environment on Tuesday, came as the grace period for the policy was coming to an end.

A ban on single-use products, including paper cups, plastic straws and stirring sticks, was part of disposable product regulations was implemented on Nov 24, 2022. The ban comes with a one-year grace period. By the end of the grace period, a fine up to 3 million won (S$3,100) would have been imposed for violations.

However, the grace period will be extended indefinitely until further announcements, for plastic straws and stirring sticks.

The ministry has emphasised its commitment to nurturing a cultural shift toward the voluntary adoption of alternatives. This includes plastic bags, including biodegradable bags, reusable shopping bags and standard plastic garbage bags, instead of the imposition of fines.

The Environment Ministry clarified that its decision was rooted in consideration of hardships faced by small business owners. This is particularly so as they grapple with the challenges of elevated prices and high interest rates.

Speaking at a news conference, Vice Environment Minister Lim Sang-jun explained that “banning paper cups had imposed the burden of hiring additional personnel to wash reusable cups or installing washing machines,” adding that South Korea is the only country that regulates the use of paper cups.

“It is not the government’s duty to impose another burden on small business owners and self-employed people when they are already suffering from difficult economic conditions,” Mr Lim told reporters during the briefing.

The Environment Ministry also pointed out that paper straws, an alternative to plastic straws, are 2 1/2 times more expensive but have lower consumer satisfaction.

“The use of plastic straws and stirring bars will be banned when the quality of replacement products is improved and the prices stabilize,” said Mr Lee, without clarifying a specific time frame.

The ministry claims that it has considered various situations, including the economic burden on consumers. However, criticism of the massive retreat on eco-friendly policies seems inevitable.

For instance, the ministry recommended a more rigorous separation of paper cups for improved recycling efficiency as a means to mitigate repercussions of the policy reversal. However, the ministry did not provide specific strategies to incentivise the separation of waste.

Some commenters have speculated the move was intended to attract more votes in the general elections in April 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK