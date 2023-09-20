South Korea requests fair probe into ‘bleach water’ incident in Japan

South Korea is requesting Japan to conduct a “prompt and fair” investigation into an incident where a Korean woman was allegedly served water containing detergent at a Tokyo restaurant.

The woman said it could be an act of hate crime as she was treated differently from other customers.

The incident occurred at a high-end restaurant in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Aug 31, according to South Korean television network JTBC and Japanese news outlets.

At one point, the woman, identified by the surname Kang, said she smelled hydrochloric acid in her cup, and raised the issue with the restaurant, she said.

The employee who served her the water tried to dispose of it without addressing the issue, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

At some point, Ms Kang suffered a burning feeling in her throat and was about to vomit.

She was later diagnosed with acute food poisoning at a nearby hospital.

The restaurant said its employee had mistaken a detergent bottle for a water pitcher when serving Ms Kang, Japanese media outlets said.

But Ms Kang and her husband said it was a possible hate crime against Koreans.

She said there was a difference in the way staff treated her compared to other customers in the restaurant.

They did not “pull up my chair but did so for other customers”, she told JTBC. She said they must have figured out she was Korean “from my looks and accent”.

Ms Kang and her husband said they filed a gross negligence complaint against the restaurant with the local police.