South Korea tightens Covid-19 curbs after daily cases hit record 1,615

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea on Wednesday (July 14) tightened social distancing curbs across most of the country to try to combat its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus after new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks to 1,615.

Amid growing concerns over the more contagious Delta variant and a stagnating vaccine roll-out, the latest daily tally easily surpassed the previous record - last Friday’s 1,378.

Cluster infections have spread rapidly around the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas fuelled by the variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said from Thursday the government would tighten distancing rules across most of the country, with the exception of some southern regions, to level two on the country’s four-level scale.

Under level two, gatherings of more than eight people are banned, and restaurants and bars must close by midnight.

That is still two levels below the toughest curbs available to the government. Those restrictions - level four, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm - were imposed from Monday in the greater Seoul area.

The ongoing surge in new cases was partly fanned by the rise of the variant, which accounted for 30.7 per cent of all new cases reported from July 4 to Saturday, and nearly 70 per cent of more transmissible strains, the KDCA said.

The outbreak has so far brought fewer deaths and serious patients than earlier ones, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus.

The country’s total infections in the pandemic rose to 171,911, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed.

But the inoculation drive has slowed in recent weeks, with just 30.6 per cent of the 52 million population having received at least one dose of vaccine, whereas comparable numbers exceed 60 per cent in many other advanced nations including Britain and Singapore.

Vaccination roll-out halted

The spike in new cases has sparked a rush for Covid-19 shots, leading to the vaccination roll-out to people aged 55-59 stuttering to a week-long halt.

The halt in vaccination appointments for people in the upper-50s age bracket came late on Monday, the first day that inoculation bookings were open to under-60s.

While South Korea is ahead of its schedule in vaccination targets, the pace has slowed sharply in recent weeks to around 30,000 doses a day from a peak of 850,000 earlier, as it finalises shipment schedules to begin Moderna Covid-19 inoculations for people in their 50s.

"Due to strong demand, 1.85 million Moderna doses were fully booked and reservations for those who couldn't sign up will resume on July 19," KDCA said in a statement.

A total of around 3.52 million people in the 55-59 age group were eligible to sign up, leaving 1.67 million still to reserve shots.

South Korea expects to receive at least another nine million doses this month, but the government has not released the exact timeline, citing a non-disclosure agreement with the vaccine makers.

The health authorities sought to reassure the public on Tuesday that enough vaccine supply will be secured next month for the 55-59 age group who could not book on Monday and for other people in their 50s, a KDCA official told a briefing.

"We deeply apologise for failing to notify in advance of the possibility of early closure," the official said.

The uncertainty over vaccine supply has led to a public outcry, with the authorities facing accusations from media organisations and members of the public of being grossly underprepared.

"The government clearly said the reservation opens from Monday and some who were busy thought they'd be safe to book the next day," Dr Chun Eun-mi, a respiratory disease specialist at Ewha Womans University Medical Centre in Seoul, told Reuters.

"Now they will need to compete for their shots and their turn will be delayed by at least a week," Dr Chun said.

A mass testing system has helped the country suffer lower Covid-19 death rates than other developed countries so far without severe lockdowns.

The latest clusters have seen far fewer serious infections than earlier ones, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus. The new cases brought South Korea's total tally to 170,296, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed.

But the health authorities have expressed concerns over the growing infections among young patients who have not yet received vaccine shots, and the spread of the Delta variant, which accounted for about 63 per cent of recent more transmissible variants.