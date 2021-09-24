South Korea reports record daily Covid-19 cases of 2,434

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea has set a record for daily Covid-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month, as the country grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday (Sept 24).

The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82 per cent and 309, respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe Covid-19, KDCA said when reporting figures for Thursday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stressed the need for virus-prevention rules to be stricter as adherence could have been lax during this week's three-day holiday.

"If prevention measures are not managed stably, the gradual recovery to normal life will inevitably be delayed," Kim told Friday's Covid-19 response meeting.

Authorities have advised people returning from holiday to be tested even for the mildest Covid-19-type symptoms, especially before going to work.

Thursday's new cases brings total infections to 295,132, with 2,434 deaths.

In a briefing on Wednesday, health authorities said South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with Covid-19, expecting 80 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October.

"We'll review measures that will allow us to live more normally, but any such switch will be implemented only when we achieve high vaccination rates and overall (Covid-19) situations stabilise," Mr Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

The strategy will be implemented in phases to gradually ease restrictions, authorities said. Masks will still be required at least in the initial stage.

South Korea has given 72.3 per cent of its 52 million population at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine through Thursday, and has fully inoculated nearly 44 per cent.