South Korea reports nine more coronavirus cases, 10,761 in total

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea on Wednesday (April 29) reported nine more cases of the new coronavirus compared with a day earlier, raising the total number of infections to 10,761.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the 11th straight day. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,061.

Two more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 246. The total fatality rate came in at 2.29 per cent.

A total of 68 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 8,922. The total recovery rate was 82.9 per cent.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10am local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan 3, the country has tested more than 614,000 people, among whom 595,129 tested negative for the virus and 8,307 were being checked.