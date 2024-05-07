South Korea records hottest April in half a century

SEOUL – South Korea experienced its hottest April since comprehensive records began in 1973, the state weather agency said on May 7, with average daily temperatures more than 2.5 deg C higher than in previous years.

“The highest average national temperature for April (is) 14.9 deg C in 2024,” the Korea Meteorological Administration said, adding that it is the highest recorded in April since the national weather observation network was established in 1973.

The previous record was 14.7 deg C, set in April 1998, KMA said.

Average nationwide temperatures in April surpassed the 1991-2020 April average of 12.1 deg C, it added.

The average daily high also reached a record-breaking 21.1 deg C – which is an increase of 2.5 deg C from the average from 1991 to 2020.

April 14 saw especially high temperatures, as the daytime mercury in the greater Seoul region and areas of Gangwon province soared to about 30 deg C.

High pressure flows “developed over the Philippine Sea and east of Taiwan, resulting in warm southerly winds flowing into our country along the edge of the high pressure”, KMA said in a statement.

Asia is warming faster than the global average, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation.

In the region, large swathes of South and South-east Asia have recently been sweltering in a heatwave that has topped temperature records from Myanmar to the Philippines, with the El Nino phenomenon driving 2024’s exceptionally warm weather.

In February, the head of 2023’s COP28 climate talks said the world needs “trillions” of dollars to spur on the green transition and tackle global warming, warning that political momentum could evaporate without clear action.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are under pressure to initiate sweeping reforms to align their lending with the Paris deal goal of capping global warming at 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. AFP