South Korea reaches deals to buy additional Covid-19 vaccines for 23 million people

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday (Feb 16) that the government reached deals to buy additional coronavirus vaccines for 23 million people, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Yonhap said, quoting Mr Chung as saying at a meeting.

On Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it would initially exclude people aged 65 years and older from inoculation with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine because of a lack of data proving its efficacy in the elderly.

The decision threatens to derail the country's vaccination plans, which had called for healthcare workers and the elderly to be among the first to receive vaccinations starting on Feb 26.