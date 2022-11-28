South Korea raises truckers’ strike impact warning to ‘serious’

Trucks are stranded at a parking lot in South Korea's Busan on Nov 24 when unionised truckers went on strike. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL - South Korea’s transport ministry said on Monday the government is elevating the cargo transport warning concerning the truckers’ strike to the highest level of “serious”.

The second major strike in less than six months by thousands of unionised truckers for better pay and working conditions was criticised by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as taking the nation’s logistics “hostage” in the face of an economic crisis.

The transport ministry plans and the truckers’ union are set to negotiate on Monday.

The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.

With fuel costs soaring, the truckers are calling on the government to make permanent a minimum-pay system known as the “Safe Freight Rate” that is due to expire by the end of 2022, and to expand benefits for truckers in other industries, including oil tankers. REUTERS

