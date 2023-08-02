South Korea raises heat alert to highest in 4 years amid sweltering weather

SEOUL – South Korea has raised its hot weather warning to the highest level for the first time in four years, as parts of the country roasted in temperatures above 38 deg C.

The scorching heat is estimated to have killed at least 22 people across South Korea as of Tuesday, more than triple the record of seven during the same period in 2022, according to an official at the National Fire Agency.

The official temperature measured in the city of Yeoju, south of Seoul, hit 38.4 deg C on Tuesday, said the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

South Korea raised the heat warning level in its four-tier system to the highest as of 6pm on Tuesday, the first time since 2019.

The highest “serious” warning is issued when the apparent temperature is expected at 35 deg C or higher in at least 40 per cent of the country’s 180 regions for three or more days. It can also be issued when the apparent temperature is likely to be 38 deg C or higher for three or more days in 10 per cent of the country.

“This weather gets me really sweaty just by walking around,” Mr Cho Ye-jin, a 21-year-old college student said, holding a portable fan in one hand in the tourist district of Myeongdong, Seoul. “You can’t bear this weather without a fan.”

In the southern county of Buan, where the 25th World Scout Jamboree is taking place, some 400 participants have experienced heat-related symptoms on its opening day on Tuesday.

“Most of them were experiencing mild symptoms, such as temporary headache, and there is no one being treated as a serious patient,” its organising committee said in a statement.

The committee said it has six helicopters and 70 hospital beds ready to transfer patients in case of emergency.

Some 43,000 people from across the globe are taking part in the camping festival, which will run through Aug 12, the committee said.

The government forecasts high temperatures to persist with oppressive humidity for the coming days, with the apparent temperature likely to hover around 35 deg C in most parts of the country.

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday urged officials to step up measures to prevent further casualties, especially for people working outdoors, the elderly and those living in makeshift houses without adequate air-conditioning systems.

Near Mr Yoon’s office on Wednesday, construction workers held a press conference and called for concrete countermeasures.

“Under the current conditions, construction workers’ heat deaths are ‘expected deaths’,” the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said in a statement.