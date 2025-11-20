South Korea pushes for larger warning messages on alcohol packaging

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to collect public and expert opinions on the matter until Jan 13.

SEOUL – The warning labels on alcohol packaging in South Korea will be significantly larger starting 2026 , the government announced on Nov 19 .

From September 2026, alcohol containers will carry larger health warning labels, featuring at least 10-point font (3.53mm) for containers containing 300ml or less, 12-point font (4.23mm) for 301ml to 500ml, 16-point font (5.6mm) for 501ml to 1 litre, and 18-point font (6.35mm) for containers over 1 litre.

Previously, font standards were smaller: 7-point font (2.47mm) for containers under 300ml, and 9-point font (3.17mm) for containers 300ml or larger.

Containers without separate labels, such as cans that have letters and images directly printed on them, must also display warnings in a font two points bigger than the standard required for other containers with the same capacity.

For example, a beer can holding 300ml should have warning messages printed in 12-point font.

Warning messages should also be distinguishable from the background colour of the container via contrasting colour, according to the recent revisions.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to collect public and expert opinions on the matter until Jan 13. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK