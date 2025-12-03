South Korea prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-first lady Kim

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court on Aug 12.

– South Korean prosecutors on Dec 3 sought a combined 15-year prison sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been indicted for bribery and other charges and is currently on trial.

The case comes amid a year-long probe into former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals linked to the once-powerful couple.

The Seoul Central District Court is due to deliver its verdict on Jan 28.

At a trial held on the first anniversary of Yoon’s martial law declaration , prosecutors delivered their final arguments on Kim’s charges, including stock manipulation, violating political fundraising laws by asking a power broker to carry out free opinion polling, as well as accepting bribes from the Unification Church.

Kim, dressed in a black suit, apologised to the public for causing concerns. She has denied wrongdoing. REUTERS