South Korea prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-first lady Kim
SEOUL – South Korean prosecutors on Dec 3 sought a combined 15-year prison sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been indicted for bribery and other charges and is currently on trial.
The case comes amid a year-long probe into former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals linked to the once-powerful couple.
The Seoul Central District Court is due to deliver its verdict on Jan 28.
first anniversary of Yoon’s martial law declaration, prosecutors delivered their final arguments on Kim’s charges, including stock manipulation, violating political fundraising laws by asking a power broker to carry out free opinion polling, as well as accepting bribes from the Unification Church.
Kim, dressed in a black suit, apologised to the public for causing concerns. She has denied wrongdoing. REUTERS