South Korea prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-first lady Kim

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea August 12, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korean prosecutors on Dec 3 sought a combined 15-year prison sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been indicted for bribery and other charges and is currently on trial.

The case comes amid a year-long probe into former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals linked to the once-powerful couple.

The Seoul Central District Court is due to deliver its verdict on Jan 28.

At a trial held on the

first anniversary of Yoon’s martial law declaration

, prosecutors delivered their final arguments on Kim’s charges, including stock manipulation, violating political fundraising laws by asking a power broker to carry out free opinion polling, as well as accepting bribes from the Unification Church.

Kim, dressed in a black suit, apologised to the public for causing concerns. She has denied wrongdoing. REUTERS

