South Korea prosecutors request 10-year term for ex-president Yoon

Former president Yoon Suk Yeol has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors on Dec 26 sought a 10-year prison sentence for ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, for offences linked to his

attempt to impose martial law

in 2024

.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea for the first time in more than four decades on Dec 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

Since being

removed from office in April

by the Constitutional Court, he has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term on Dec 26 for charges including obstruction of justice, after Yoon allegedly excluded cabinet members from a martial law meeting and in January blocked investigators from detaining him.

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case in January, according to Yonhap news agency.

Yoon said in December that his decision to declare martial law had been justified in the fight against “pro-China, pro–North Korea, and traitorous activities”.

His three other trials include allegations of leading an insurrection, for which he could face the death penalty if found guilty. AFP

