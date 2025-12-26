South Korea prosecutors request 10-year term for ex-president Yoon

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors on Dec 26 sought a 10-year prison sentence for ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, for offences linked to his attempt to impose martial law in 2024 .

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea for the first time in more than four decades on Dec 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

Since being removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court, he has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term on Dec 26 for charges including obstruction of justice, after Yoon allegedly excluded cabinet members from a martial law meeting and in January blocked investigators from detaining him.

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case in January , according to Yonhap news agency.

Yoon said in December that his decision to declare martial law had been justified in the fight against “pro-China, pro–North Korea, and traitorous activities”.

His three other trials include allegations of leading an insurrection, for which he could face the death penalty if found guilty. AFP