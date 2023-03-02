South Korea promises all out efforts to boost exports, attract tourists

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government would make efforts to attract more foreign tourists. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

SEOUL - South Korea’s government on Thursday promised to make efforts to boost exports and attract tourists as the statistics agency released a mixed set of data for January that showed gloomy prospects for the economy.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of officials the likelihood of a quick export recovery were limited, but that government ministries would do their best to achieve a goal of averting a decline in exports.

He also said the government would make efforts to attract more foreign tourists, whose arrivals so far this year he said have recovered to some 40 per cent of the levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

The comments came as Statistics Korea data showed Asia’s fourth-largest economy could be headed for a recession, with the cyclically adjusted coincident index falling in January for a fourth consecutive month.

Industrial output rose on the month but plunged on the year, while retail sales decreased for a third consecutive month, the data showed.

The trade-reliant economy contracted by an estimated 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter as exports collapsed. REUTERS

More On This Topic
South Korea vows support for exporters as economy shrinks
South Korea posts record trade deficit as exports tumble, raising fears of recession

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top