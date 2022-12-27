South Korea president Yoon vows to advance creation of military drone after North’s intrusion

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones.

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down.

The incident highlighted the lack of training and readiness by the South Korean military, even though there had been previous intrusions, Mr Yoon said.

One of the five North Korean drones flew near the South Korean capital, Seoul, and the others flew near the west coast, an official said, adding that the South Korea military “operated assets to shoot down” the drones.

He did not say if any drones had been shot down but the Yonhap news agency later said South Korea’s military fired about 100 shots but failed to shoot any down.

One of the drones was known to have returned to North Korea while South Korea lost track of the other four, Yonhap reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. REUTERS