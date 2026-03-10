South Korea’s Lee says he cannot stop US forces from redeploying weapons to Middle East

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung said that while Seoul has expressed opposition, it was not in a position to make demands.

SEOUL – South Korea cannot stop US forces in South Korea from redeploying some weapons, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on March 10 , after reports that some US Patriot missile defence systems were being sent to the conflict in the Middle East .

“It appears that there is controversy recently over US forces in South Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air defence weapons, out of the country,” Mr Lee said in a Cabinet meeting, noting that while Seoul had expressed opposition, it was not in a position to make demands.

Mr Lee also said the removal of some US weapons from the country “does not hinder deterrence strategy towards North Korea”, noting South Korea’s defence spending and conventional capabilities far exceeded the equivalent in North Korea.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on March 6 the US and South Korean militaries were discussing the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile defence systems based in South Korea to be used in the conflict in the Middle East.

Local media reported the batteries were shipped out of Osan Air Base and were likely to be redeployed to US military bases in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, though South Korean authorities have not confirmed these reports.

US and Israeli forces have been striking strategic targets inside Iran for more than a week under a campaign that Mr Trump said was aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities.

South Korea hosts a major US military presence in combined defence against nuclear-armed North Korea, with about 28,500 troops and surface-to-air defence systems, including the Patriot missile interceptors. REUTERS