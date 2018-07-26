South Korea President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stays high despite controversy over minimum wage hike

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stayed high at 62 per cent this week though it slightly fell amid controversy over minimum wage hike, a weekly poll showed Thursday (July 26).

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon shed 0.9 percentage points over the week to 62.0 per cent.

Moon's approval scores hovered high, but it continued to fall for the sixth consecutive week amid controversy over the minimum wage hike that triggered worries about the self-employed, especially owners of convenient stores.

Controversy arose over the Defence Security Command (DSC), negatively influencing the support from conservative voters for Moon. During the parliamentary hearings earlier this week, some of high-level DSC military officers raised doubts about investigations into the DSC.

Moon ordered an investigation into the DSC over documents in which the declaration of martial law was reviewed and prepared to crack down on candlelit rallies that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 1.7 percentage points over the week to 45.1 per cent this week.

The main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party earned 18.7 per cent of support this week, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous week.

Support for the minor progressive Justice Party inched up 0.1 percentage point to 10.5 per cent, topping 10 per cent for the fourth consecutive week.