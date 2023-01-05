South Korea police find Chinese man missing after being sent to Covid quarantine

SEOUL - South Korean police on Thursday found a Chinese man who went missing after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

They said he would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Incheon airport on Tuesday and was ordered into quarantine.

His disappearance raised concern about increasing infections after China abandoned a tough “zero-Covid” policy and prepares to scrap travel restrictions as its cases rapidly increase.

“The person was found at a hotel in Seoul this afternoon,” a police officer said, adding the man in his 40s would be taken to a facility to spend the stipulated seven days in quarantine.

“We plan to investigate the individual once the mandatory isolation period is completed.”

The man has been on a wanted list for allegedly running away while awaiting admission to quarantine.

He could face up to one year in prison, or 10 million won (S$10,560) in fines, if convicted of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, officials said.

South Korea began requiring travellers from China to undergo a PCR test upon arrival from Monday.

It joined a growing list of countries imposing border restrictions amid concern over infections following China’s decision to end its zero-Covid policies.