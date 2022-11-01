South Korea police chief says response to Halloween crowd crush was insufficient

SEOUL - South Korea’s police chief said officers in the field did not do enough to prevent the weekend’s deadly crowd crush despite numerous calls to an emergency line ahead of the incident warning that masses of people were growing to dangerous levels.

Mr Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the South Korean National Police Agency, told a news briefing on Tuesday multiple calls came into the country’s 112 emergency line warning authorities of the “seriousness at the scene” in the Itaewon nightlife district in Seoul, where thousands were packed into alleyways and narrow streets.

“If you look at the contents of the calls, these were urgently informing of the danger of an incident as large crowds gathered before the incident occurred,” Mr Yoon said. “Nevertheless, it is judged that the response in the field handling the 112 calls was insufficient.”

South Korea has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident where at least 156 people were killed in the country’s deadliest civilian crowd crushes. Those killed were trapped in a 3.2m-wide alley that connected a main street in the district to an area with restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

“In order to clarify the truth of this case and establish responsibility, we will promptly and strictly conduct intensive inspections and investigations in all areas without exception,” the police chief said.

Local newspapers, including the Chosun Ilbo, said 137 officers were on the scene for Halloween festivities on Saturday night that attracted about 100,000 people. Most of the officers were there mainly for crime prevention.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who has fuelled public anger by saying more police and firefighters would not have prevented the disaster as he warned against politically motivated criticism, has apologised.

Mr Lee issued a statement on Monday saying he regretted his comment and would focus on finding the cause of the accident.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who put in place a week-long mourning period soon after the deaths, called on the government to come up with crowd control systems for events like the Halloween festivities in Itaewon that do not have any specific organiser but draw masses of people.