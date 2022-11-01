South Korea police chief says crowd control at site of Halloween crush was inadequate

Officials at the alleyway where most of the deaths occurred in the crowd surge the day before, on Sunday. PHOTO: NYTIMES
SEOUL - South Korea’s police chief said on Tuesday that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was “inadequate”.

Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live.

He said he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has called on the government to come up with crowd control systems for events like the Halloween festivities in Itaewon that don’t have any specific organiser but draw masses of people. REUTERS

A Halloween celebration turned into a tragedy in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Oct 29. A crowd surged into a narrow alley resulting in a crush that killed at least 153 people.
