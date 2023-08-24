South Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime

SEOUL - South Korea announced Wednesday that it sought to revive the recently abolished conscripted police system to strengthen the state’s crime prevention capabilities.

According to the announcement - which came amid the recent surge of crimes seemingly targeting random people - the government plans to add up to 8,000 conscripted police within nine months.

“In order to enhance (the police’s) capability to prevent the occurrence of crimes, the government will proactively move to reintroduce the conscripted police system,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an announcement at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday.

Mr Han said that the measure is for “ensuring safety and protecting the lives of ordinary citizens from ‘senseless crimes’”.

The conscripted police system - in which draftees serve as an alternative to regular compulsory military service - was phased out under a policy direction announced in 2017 by former President Moon Jae-in, due to the shrinking population and the shortage of military-aged men.

During his election campaign, Mr Moon pledged to recruit more regular police instead, as part of a wider drive to increase public sector jobs. After he was elected in 2017, a policy plan included hiring 20,000 additional police between 2017 and 2022.

Before the phase out, South Korea had some 25,000 auxiliary conscripted police. Recruitment ceased in December 2021 and the last conscripted police left in May 2023.

The conscripted police system was founded in 1967, under the Park Chung-hee authoritarian military regime, which ruled South Korea for nearly two decades. Since democratisation in the 1980s, the auxiliary police were frequently dispatched to protest scenes.

Under president Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration’s preliminary plan, the national police will conscript over 3,500 auxiliary conscripted police for deployment in emergencies, and over 4,000 conscripted police to patrol in vulnerable locations. This was according to the National Police Agency commissioner general Yoon Hee-keun, who attended Wednesday’s briefing.

The move will come alongside the reorganisation of the police force to put the policing of neighbourhoods as the top priority in its tasks, over others like investigations, traffic control, cyber crime deterrence, foreign affairs and more.

This reorganisation will include the installation of more closed-circuit cameras and emergency bells in crime-prone areas, according to Mr Han.

Korea’s national police currently has some 140,000 police officers nationwide, but among them no more than 30,000 are available for deployment on the streets for patrolling or other public safety roles such as crowd control, according to the police commissioner general.

The reorganisation will “have more police officers visible,” he said.