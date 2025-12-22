Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea Parliament passes Bill to launch probe into 2024 Jeju Air crash

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies near skid marks on the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The probe will look into whether enough was done against the risk of bird strikes, any engine or mechanical failures and an embankment that the plane struck at the end of the runway.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SEOUL – South Korea’s Parliament passed a Bill on Dec 22 to launch an independent probe into the Jeju Air plane crash in December 2024 that

killed 179 people in the deadliest air disaster

on the country’s soil.

A panel made up of 18 MPs will investigate the possible causes of the crash, including whether enough was done against the risk of a bird strike, any engine or mechanical failures and an embankment that the plane struck at the end of the runway.

The inquiry will also investigate whether government agencies tried to cover up or downplay anything that was found during the official investigation, according to the Bill.

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 made a belly-landing at Muan airport without its landing gear down after an aborted landing, overshot the runway and slammed into an embankment, killing all but two of the 181 people on board as it erupted in a fireball.

An investigation by the government-led Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board had yet to produce a final report. It said in an interim report in January that the aircraft’s two engines sustained bird strikes.

In an update seen by Reuters in July, the board found the

left engine had been shut down

even though it sustained less damage than the right and could have kept the aircraft flying.

The embankment at the end of the runway that supported airport navigation equipment was found to be not in line with global standards that call for such a structure to be set up in a way that would easily give way in case of impact, experts say.

Most air accidents are caused by multiple factors and experts caution against putting too much weight on incomplete evidence. REUTERS

More on this topic
The final minutes of South Korea’s ill-fated Jeju Air flight before its fiery 2024 crash
Families of Jeju Air crash victims mocked, targeted with hateful comments online
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.