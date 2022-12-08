South Korea orders striking steel, petrochem truckers to return to work

SEOUL – South Korea has ordered striking truckers in the steel and petrochemical industries to return to work on Thursday, widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged nationwide truckers’ strike.

During opening remarks at a televised meeting of the country’s Cabinet, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he is issuing orders requiring the striking workers to return to work.

Last week, the government issued a “start work” order to force 2,500 striking drivers in the cement industry back on the road.

The second strike in less than six months over minimum wage protections has, in its first 12 days, delayed the delivery of goods worth 3.5 trillion won (S$3.6 billion), the government said earlier this week.

Petrochemical companies are considering cutting production as early as this coming weekend because of shortages of raw materials and space for unused inventory.

Despatches of petrochemicals for domestic delivery were down to 65 per cent of normal levels, the transport ministry said on Wednesday, while steel shipments for all customers were running at 47 per cent.

The “start work” order in November was the first time the government forced striking workers back on the job. Failure to comply can lead to cancellation of licences, three years in jail or a fine of up to 30 million won.

Although they are getting limited road freight service, ports are operating.

Suffering from soaring fuel costs, as many as 25,000 striking truckers are calling for a temporary minimum-pay scheme for their industry to be made permanent.

On Wednesday, some said loss of income in the strike was becoming difficult for drivers to bear.

“Every one of us made enormous efforts to stop our trucks,” Mr Lee Sung-chul, a striking cement trailer driver, told a meeting organised by a member of Parliament on Wednesday. “But the strike has gone on for more than 10 days. Given family finances and car instalments, some non-union drivers have started work again,” said Mr Lee, himself getting calls from his nervous wife to return to work. REUTERS