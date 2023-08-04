South Korea orders air-conditioned buses for heat-struck scouts

SEOUL - South Korea’s presidential office on Friday called an emergency Cabinet meeting and ordered the deployment of air-conditioned buses and freezer trucks after hundreds of scouts at a massive jamboree suffered heat-related illnesses.

The Korean peninsula is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with average daily temperatures hovering around 35 deg C and the government issuing its highest-possible heat warning as temperatures soar.

About 43,000 people from across the world are currently taking part in the World Scout Jamboree – known as the world’s largest youth camp – which is taking place in Korea’s North Jeolla province.

The local authorities and organisers said around 600 participants had suffered heat-related illnesses, prompting Seoul officials to order the deployment of military doctors and nurses on Thursday.

Local media outlets have described the situation as a “national disgrace”, given the time the country had to prepare for the event.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an unlimited number of air-conditioned buses that scouts can use for brief refuge and refrigerator trucks to provide cold water, presidential spokesman Kim Eun-hye said on Friday.

Mr Yoon’s office added that the emergency meeting would make a decision “regarding the allocation of approximately 6 billion won (S$6.1 million) in contingency funds”.

The United States Forces Korea told AFP that about 600 American jamboree participants had been offered the chance to stay at Camp Humphreys, a US army garrison in Pyeongtaek, to avoid the heat.

Local broadcasters reported that some scouts were “stuck” at the remote campsite despite the heat, citing anonymous staff members.

“It’s hard to even arrange bus rides on your own,” one staffer said.