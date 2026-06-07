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South Korea nominates Han Seong-sook as country’s first female prime minister in two decades

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If approved by parliament, Han Seongsook would become South Korea’s first female prime minister in 20 years.

Minister of SMEs and Start-ups Han Seong-sook also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver.

PHOTO: AFP/THE BLUE HOUSE

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SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seong-sook, the country’s Minister of SMEs and Start-ups, to be prime minister, the presidential office said on June 7.

If approved by Parliament, Han would become South Korea’s first female prime minister in 20 years.

Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country’s transformation in artificial intelligence, South Korea’s presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a press briefing.

“Han will be able to transform South Korea’s economic growth – driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports – into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises,” Kang said.

The role of prime minister is largely ceremonial and administrative under South Korea’s presidential system. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.