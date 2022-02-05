South Korea, New Zealand report record Covid-19 cases

SEOUL (XINHUA, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) South Korea and New Zealand reported a record number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 5), mostly fuelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant.
South Korea reported 36,362 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, up from 27,443 the previous day and surpassing 36,000 for the first time, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain.
Of the new cases, 8,564 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 10,419 and 2,494 respectively.
The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.
The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 14,685, or 40.6 per cent of the total local transmission.
Among the new cases, 200 were imported from overseas.
The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 269, up 12 from the previous day.
Twenty-two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 6,858. The total fatality rate was 0.71 per cent.
The country has fully inoculated 85.9 per cent of the population and 54.5 per cent have had their boosters.
New Zealand too warned of more Covid-19 cases coming its way as it hit a record 243 community cases on Saturday.
Officials urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic.
The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since early 2020. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday a full reopening will happen only by October.
The border closure, combined with lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have limited the spread of the coronavirus, with just over 17,000 infections and 53 related deaths.
But with Omicron spreading in the Pacific nation, health officials said the caseload will grow.
"I urge people not to panic but to plan for that," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.
"The best thing you can do to prevent illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster."
Health ministry data show 93 per cent of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49 per cent of eligible adults have received a booster shot.
In neighbouring Australia, which has been struggling with an Omicron wave for several weeks, 81 deaths were reported by late Saturday, with Queensland reporting 21, the state's highest in the pandemic.
An estimated 2,000 people protested in Canberra, Australia's capital, against vaccination mandates and other restrictions.
Vaccinations remain voluntary at the federal level, but states and territories have mandatory measures for many occupations and workers.
The unvaccinated are barred from many activities, such as dining out and concerts.
Australia has nearly 95 per cent of its population aged 16 and over double-dosed and nearly nine million people who have received more than two doses.
The situation was equally gloomy in Hong Kong.
The city expects to see a record 350 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported quoting a source.
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, responsible for leading Hong Kong's vaccination campaign, said on Saturday that the city must "race against time" to curb the pandemic, which hasn't reached its peak yet, according to the report.
The previous highest number of daily infections was 164 cases on Jan 27, SCMP said.
"As the Omicron variant is spreading fast, vertical or horizontal transmissions have been appearing in some housing estates, along with family gatherings. The virus was transmitted within groups at a very fast rate," he told a radio show on Saturday.
Mr Nip said the best way to cut transmission was to "reduce the flow of people and social contact, so the coming two weeks are critical", SCMP reported.