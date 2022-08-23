Russia says its bombers patrol over Sea of Japan: Agencies

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Russia’s defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday (Aug 23).

The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean F-16s at some stages of the route, Russian media cited the ministry as saying.

South Korea’s military said that Russian warplanes entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) and it had taken usual tactical measures in response. It did not elaborate.

Russian and Chinese warplanes have often entered the zone in recent years amid conflicting claims over various zones.

Unlike airspace, an ADIZ is usually an area in which countries may unilaterally demand that foreign aircraft take special steps to identify themselves, with no international laws governing an ADIZ.

Russia does not recognise South Korea’s ADIZ.

China has said the area is not territorial airspace and all countries should enjoy freedom of movement there.