South Korea ruling party’s lawmaker attacked in Seoul, suspect arrested: Report

Ms Bae Hyun-jin was reportedly struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant in Gangnam, Seoul. PHOTO: TRUSTBAE83/FACEBOOK
SEOUL - A South Korean member of Parliament for the ruling People Power Party was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Jan 25, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that her attacker was arrested at the scene.

Other news outlets said Ms Bae Hyun-jin was struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital.

Her party and the Gangnam police station were not immediately available for comment.

The leader of the country’s opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was stabbed with a knife in the neck earlier in January and was hospitalised, requiring surgery to repair a lacerated blood vessel. Mr Lee left hospital eight days later. REUTERS

