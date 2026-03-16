South Korea may need foreign workers to fill 110,000 elderly care jobs by 2028

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Government and research institute data cited in the report show that about 800,000 care workers will be needed nationwide by 2028.

SEOUL – South Korea may face a shortage of about 110,000 elderly care workers by 2028, signaling the need to expand the role of foreign caregivers and guarantee them rights equal to local workers, according to a government-funded research institute.

A report released March 15 by the Korea Immigration Service Foundation said foreign care workers should be integrated into the country’s long-term care system with equal labor protections and broader social acceptance, as the country grapples with rapid population ageing.

Government and research institute data cited in the report show that about 800,000 care workers will be needed nationwide by 2028, while the available workforce is projected to reach around 690,000, leaving a gap of roughly 110,000 workers.

The shortage reflects the ageing of the care workforce itself. Of the 657,104 people working in the care sector in 2024, about 66 per cent were aged 60 or older, according to government data.

By contrast, foreign caregivers remain a small minority, with just 6,644 working in the sector as of 2024.

The researchers said addressing the shortage will require more detailed planning of care services, including who needs them, what types of services are required, and how they should be delivered in terms of working hours and employment arrangements.

At the same time, the report warned that introducing foreign care workers without careful planning could lead to oversupply, potentially affecting other segments of the labor market. Authorities therefore need to design the system carefully, including training infrastructure and workforce management.

The researchers also said restricting foreign caregivers to the E-7 visa category for skilled professionals could limit South Korea’s ability to compete globally for care workers.

“With relatively low wages and limited prospects for stable residency, foreign workers may have little incentive to choose Korea,” the report said.

Instead, the institute recommended allowing workers holding the E-9 visa for nonprofessional employment to enter training programs for care workers and later transition to the E-7 visa once they obtain professional qualifications.

To help foreign caregivers adjust to the workplace, the report also proposed pairing them with South Korean caregivers in two-person teams during the initial stage of employment.

Inactive certified caregivers could also be deployed alongside foreign workers, which could create jobs for older workers who may no longer be able to handle the physical demands of the role alone, the report said.

The researchers further urged the government to ensure equal rights and fair treatment for both South Korean and foreign care workers, while strengthening oversight of private recruitment agencies involved in hiring foreign labor.

Current policies largely focus on educating foreign caregivers about Korean culture, the report noted.

But broader multicultural awareness training for caregivers, service users and employers is needed to foster respect for foreign workers and prevent workplace conflicts. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK