South Korea LGBT festival proceeds, bumped from prime spot by Christian group

SEOUL – Tens of thousands attended South Korea’s largest annual lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) festival on Saturday, vowing to continue fighting for gay rights after the Seoul city government denied them a prime spot and gave it to an anti-LGBT Christian group.

The Seoul Queer Culture Festival, staged outside city hall in the nation’s capital annually since 2015, except for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, was instead held nearby after the city government in May gave the permit for a Christian youth concert to be held at the prime spot.

“You can see a lot of hateful banners behind me as well as those that support us on our right,” said Ms Yang Sun-woo, chief organiser of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival.

“South Korea is enjoying a rise in global status, but LGBT rights here are at rock bottom,” she said.

This year’s march began hundreds of metres from city hall, surrounded by onlookers and anti-LGBT protesters.

The Christian group CTS, which has vocally opposed homosexuality, said it was not trying to thwart LGBT people.

“That we aimed to block homosexuality, as some say, is not true, and this (youth) event was to give courage and hope to young people in this tough time,” said Mr Cho Jong-yun, managing director at CTS.

The city government did not respond to a request for comment when it issued the permit.

The LGBT event’s organisers estimated that some 35,000 people joined the march.

Four in 10 South Koreans support legalising same-sex marriage, according to a Gallup poll in May. Supporters have been narrowing the gap with those who disapprove in recent years.

Ms Kim Kyu-jin and Ms Kim Sae-yeon, a lesbian couple who married abroad and recently announced a pregnancy, one of the first openly LGBT South Korean couples to do so, joined Saturday’s parade.

“When we announced our marriage, many friends and queer people around us thanked us for letting them know that there is a way for them to get married too,” said Ms Kim Kyu-jin.