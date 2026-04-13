South Korea launches renewed search at 2024 Jeju Air crash site

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The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, as seen on Dec 30, 2024.

- South Korea has begun a renewed search at the site of the Dec 29, 2024, Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla province, the Ministry of National Defence said on April 13.

The government decided to carry out a large-scale, precision search of the crash site and surrounding areas in consultation with the bereaved families, aiming to ensure that no remains or personal belongings are left unrecovered.

According to the ministry, the operation kicked off on April 13 and will continue for about two months.

Around 250 personnel from among civilian, government, military and police authorities are to be mobilised, including 100 police officers, 100 troops, 20 firefighters and some 30 officials from related agencies, local governments and families of the victims.

The disaster was South Korea’s deadliest aviation incident in recent years, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard the passenger aircraft. Jeju Air Flight 2216 had been attempting to land after flying from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The move came after reports that additional human remains were found around the site, prompting complaints from families.

On March 12, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a thorough investigation into why some remains had not been recovered during the initial response and how they had remained at the site for more than a year.

The authorities said the search would be conducted comprehensively, centring on embankments near the crash site and expanding to cover both on the airport grounds and in surrounding areas, including perimeter fences and zones near runway access lights.

In particular, the Defence Ministry’s Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification, along with civilian excavation experts, will provide technical guidance and training on recovery and identification procedures to enhance the thoroughness of the operation.

Mr Yoon Chang-ryeol, head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said the full-scale search is intended to address shortcomings in the initial recovery efforts and ensure that even the smallest trace of victims is not overlooked.

“The government will conduct a meticulous and transparent search through an all-of-government approach involving civilian, military and police authorities, in order to deliver results that the bereaved families can trust,” Mr Yoon said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK