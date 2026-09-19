South Korea justice nominee withdraws in Lee’s second Cabinet setback as polls slide

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SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's nominee for justice minister withdrew from consideration on Sept 19, the second of Lee's Cabinet picks to step aside in September as his approval ratings slump.

Kim Seung-won's exit follows the withdrawal of Yong Hye-in as nominee for gender-equality minister on Sept 20, in the latest fallout from Lee's Cabinet reshuffle in late August.

Kim, who said he did not want to add any burden to Lee's administration, criticised a conservative lawmaker who had accused him of lobbying regulators over a drug trial and of financial irregularities. Kim has denied the allegations.

"I gravely accept that I did not meet the public's expectations, and I will deeply reflect on my shortcomings," Kim told a press conference.

A Gallup Korea poll released on Sept 18 put Lee's public approval at 37 per cent, the lowest since he took office in June 2025, a decline pollsters have partly linked to criticism over his personnel appointments.

At a press conference on Sept 18, Lee acknowledged shortcomings in his administration's screening of nominees. "We are currently working to reexamine our personnel system," the president said. REUTERS