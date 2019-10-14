South Korea justice minister Cho Kuk, mired in corruption scandal, says he is stepping down

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.

Mr Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept 9 to lead the reform of the country's prosecutors' office.

His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family's financial investments and his children's' university admission, had fuelled protests in recent weeks.

Moon already faces public discontent over a sluggish economy and stalled diplomacy with North Korea and the Cho scandal has helped keep his approval numbers near historic lows.

His approval rating stood at 43 per cent, according to a Gallup Korea survey conducted on Oct 8 and 10. Another survey conducted earlier last by pollster Realmeter put Moon's approval rating at 42.5 per cent, the lowest the firm had registered since Moon became president.

Moon has continued to back Cho and told senior aides last week that although "public opinion can be divided on political issues, I do not think that means that national opinion is divided".

Prosecutors summoned Cho's wife for questioning for the fourth time last Saturday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Cho has not denied the allegations against his family members but apologised for disappointing the people and said last Tuesday he was still committed to reforming the prosecutors office. "I will carry out my duty until the last moment I am in this position," he told a news briefing.