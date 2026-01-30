Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea, Japan defence ministers agree to upgrade cooperation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A view of South Korean and Japanese national flags on the airplane carrying South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee, at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The meeting followed talks they held in September in South Korea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL – The defence ministers of South Korea and Japan agreed on Jan 30 to upgrade defence cooperation and plan to work together in incorporating artificial intelligence and unmanned weapon systems, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart, Mr Ahn Gyu Back, held talks in Yokosuka, Japan, and agreed to conduct joint naval search-and-rescue drills, it said in a statement.

The two Asian allies of the United States have in recent months

drawn closer in political ties

under new leaders, as they looked to put behind years of frosty relations rooted in Japan’s occupation of the Korean peninsula in the early 20th century.

Mr Ahn and Mr Koizumi discussed working together to ensure peace and stability in the region amid the challenges of the global security environment and continuing defence cooperation with the US, the ministry said.

The meeting followed talks they held in September in South Korea.

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Mr Koizumi told Mr Ahn that defence cooperation between the two countries, and with the US, was more important than ever. REUTERS

More on this topic
US, South Korea agree to deepen cooperation on nuclear-powered subs, says Seoul
Japan air force to offer refuelling to South Korea military planes for the first time
See more on

South Korea

Japan

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.