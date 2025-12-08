Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea jails woman who blackmailed football star Son: Yonhap

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - October 10, 2025 South Korea's Son Heung-min during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean football superstar Son Heung-min appeared at a closed trial session and gave testimony as a witness.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SEOUL – A woman who

blackmailed South Korean football superstar Son Heung-min

was handed a four-year jail sentence on Dec 8, Yonhap News TV reported.

“The Seoul Central District Court gave a four-year term for the defendant surnamed Yang, who is in her 20s, charged with blackmailing,” the broadcaster said.

Another defendant, a man identified by his surname Yong, was given a two-year term for attempted blackmail, Yonhap said.

The two have been in custody since May.

Yang has been accused of extorting 300 million won (S$264,500) from Son in 2024 by sending him a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to go public with claims that she was pregnant with his child.

She reportedly spent the money on luxury and designer goods, according to media reports.

In 2025, she attempted to extort an additional 70 million won in collaboration with the second defendant, Yong – prompting the South Korean football star to report them to the authorities and leading to their subsequent arrest and indictment.

Son appeared at a closed trial session and gave testimony as a witness in November, local media reported. AFP

More on this topic
Cheap AI tools fuel teen-driven rise in deepfake sex crimes in South Korea
Malaysia asks Google for help investigating sex video blackmail threats



See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.