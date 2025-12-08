South Korea jails woman who blackmailed football star Son: Yonhap

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – A woman who blackmailed South Korean football superstar Son Heung-min was handed a four-year jail sentence on Dec 8, Yonhap News TV reported.

“The Seoul Central District Court gave a four-year term for the defendant surnamed Yang, who is in her 20s, charged with blackmailing,” the broadcaster said.

Another defendant, a man identified by his surname Yong, was given a two-year term for attempted blackmail, Yonhap said.

The two have been in custody since May.

Yang has been accused of extorting 300 million won (S$264,500) from Son in 2024 by sending him a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to go public with claims that she was pregnant with his child.

She reportedly spent the money on luxury and designer goods, according to media reports.

In 2025, she attempted to extort an additional 70 million won in collaboration with the second defendant, Yong – prompting the South Korean football star to report them to the authorities and leading to their subsequent arrest and indictment.

Son appeared at a closed trial session and gave testimony as a witness in November, local media reported. AFP







