South Korea issues alert after 6th case of swine fever

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- South Korea’s quarantine authorities issued a nationwide alert on Nov 25, calling for enhanced quarantine measures against African swine fever (ASF) after the country confirmed its sixth case of the year.

The latest case was reported at a pig farm in the city of Dangjin, South Chungcheong province, which was raising 463 pigs, according to officials at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

In response to the outbreak, the headquarters issued the highest-level red alert nationwide to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The government culled 1,423 pigs from the affected farm and other nearby farms operated by the same owner and issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities nationwide, the officials said.

It is also carrying out disinfectant measures in Dangjin and neighbouring regions, while conducting emergency inspections of nearby pig farms.

“All of the previous five cases this year were reported in the northern part of Gyeonggi province, but the latest case has emerged in South Chungcheong province, which has the largest swine farming capacity in the country, making the situation far more serious and raising the risk of a nationwide spread,” an Agriculture Ministry official said.

“We will mobilise all available resources to prevent any additional cases and to fully contain the spread of ASF,” he added. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK