South Korea hunts tungsten treasure in race for rare minerals

SANGDONG (REUTERS) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that has seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.

The mine in Sangdong, 180km southeast of Seoul, is being brought back from the dead to extract the rare metal that is found fresh value in the digital age in technologies ranging from phones and chips to electric vehicles and missiles.

"Why reopen it now after 30 years? Because it means sovereignty over natural resources," said Mr Lee Dong-seob, vice president of mine owner Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp.

"Resources have become weapons and strategic assets."

Sangdong is one of at least 30 critical mineral mines or processing plants globally that have been launched or reopened outside China over the last four years, according to a Reuters review of projects announced by governments and companies.

These include projects developing lithium in Australia, rare earths in the United States and tungsten in Britain.

The scale of the plans illustrates the pressure felt by countries across the world to secure supplies of critical minerals regarded as essential for the green energy transition, from lithium in EV batteries to magnesium in laptops and neodymium found in wind turbines.

Overall demand for such rare minerals is expected to increase four-fold by 2040, the International Energy Agency said last year. For those used in electric vehicles and battery storage, demand is projected to grow 30-fold, it added.

Many countries view their minerals drive as a matter of national security because China controls the mining, processing or refining of many of these resources.

The Asian powerhouse is the largest supplier of critical minerals to the United States and Europe, according to a study by the China Geological Survey in 2019. Of the 35 minerals the United States has classified as critical, China is the largest supplier of 13, including rare earth elements essential for clean-energy technologies, the study found. China is the largest source of 21 key minerals for the European Union, such as antimony used in batteries, it said.

"In the critical raw material restaurant, China is sitting eating its dessert, and the rest of the world is in the taxi reading the menu," said Mr Julian Kettle, senior vice president for metals and mining at consultancy Wood MacKenzie.

'Have to have a plan B'

The stakes are particularly high for South Korea, home of major chipmakers like Samsung Electronics. The country is the world's largest consumer of tungsten per capita and relies on China for 95 per cent of its imports of the metal, which is prized for its unrivalled strength and its resistance to heat.

China controls over 80 per cent of global tungsten supplies, according to CRU Group, London-based commodity analysts.

The mine at Sangdong, a once bustling town of 30,000 residents that is now home to just 1,000, holds one of the world's largest tungsten deposits and could produce 10 per cent of global supply when it opens next year, according to its owner.