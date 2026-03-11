South Korea helps end dog slaughter in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The operation in Indonesia marks what activists say is the first overseas application of South Korea's dog meat industry transition model.

– Two long-running dog slaughter and meat-selling businesses in Indonesia have been shut down, marking what activists say is the first overseas application of South Korea’s dog meat industry transition model.

Humane World for Animals, a South Korea-based nonprofit, on March 11 said it supported the closure of a dog meat restaurant and slaughterhouse, rescuing 10 dogs that were awaiting slaughter.

The operation in Kupang, on Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara island, was conducted in partnership with Jakarta Animal Aid Network, a local animal welfare organisation.

According to the groups, the shuttered slaughterhouse and restaurant had been killing dogs or selling dog meat for more than 15 years and 45 years, respectively.

The initiative marks the first overseas use of South Korea’s “Models for Change”, a transition programme that shuts down dog meat farms while helping business owners shift to alternative livelihoods. Since its launch in 2015, the programme has led to the closure of 18 dog farms in South Korea and the rescue of more than 2,700 dogs.

Campaign manager at Humane World for Animals Lee Sang-kyung said expanding the programme abroad reflects the group’s efforts to accelerate global moves to end the dog meat trade.

While Indonesia’s dog meat trade differs from Korea’s, with many dogs there illegally captured from homes or streets and transported under harsh conditions, activists emphasised that the suffering they endure is the same.

They also noted that the trade poses a significant public health threat. “The dog meat industry is closely tied to the spread of rabies, putting even those who do not consume dog meat at risk,” Mr Lee added.

East Nusa Tenggara is known as one of Indonesia’s regions with the highest dog meat consumption. Ongoing trafficking of dogs captured from streets has drawn public health concerns, particularly as the province reported 78 human rabies cases in 2025 – the highest number nationwide.

The owners of the slaughterhouse and the restaurant will transition to new businesses, including operating a convenience store and selling construction materials, as part of the programme’s livelihood support.

The 10 rescued dogs are currently receiving medical care and quarantine at a veterinary clinic before being transferred to a shelter run by Jakarta Animal Aid Network in Bogor, West Java. They will be treated, rehabilitated and eventually placed with adoptive families. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK