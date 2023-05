SEOUL - Last October when she was partying in the clubbing district of Itaewon, Michelle (not her real name) found herself vomiting, losing her balance and unable to focus, after eating some Halloween gummies handed out to her on the street.

“It was a really weird feeling I’ve never had before, it felt like my body was not mine,” the 23-year-old student from Mexico told The Straits Times on condition of anonymity.