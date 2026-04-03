South Korea, France agree to deepen defence cooperation amid Middle East conflict

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French President Emmanuel Macron (left) shaking hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a joint press conference in Seoul on April 3.

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SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 3 they planned to boost defence cooperation and work together to address the economic and energy crises triggered by the war in Iran.

Mr Macron arrived in South Korea on April 2 for a two-day state visit after also visiting Japan, and held a summit in Seoul on April 3.

It is the first state visit by a French president since 2015 and French officials have said the trip aims to strengthen France’s strategic and economic role in the region at a time of “strong international and regional tensions”.

“President Macron and I agreed to share policy-related experiences and strategies in order to jointly address the economic and energy crises triggered by the Middle East war,” Mr Lee said after the summit.

The leaders also confirmed their commitment to bolstering energy security including by collaborating to secure safe maritime transport routes through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

Like other Asian economies, South Korea relies heavily on energy imports, including through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has effectively shut down the waterway in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks that began on Feb 28, driving up energy prices and stoking fears of a global recession.

Mr Macron ‌said on April 2 it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the strait, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to work towards reopening it.

Defence ties

Mr Macron said after the summit on April 3 that the countries, both major arms manufacturers, would strive to boost their defence ties.

“What we want to do is give this cooperation a contemporary dimension,” Mr Macron said, citing joint exercises and more cooperation in production and in critical military capabilities.

“On both sides, we want to equip ourselves with greater strategic depth in military production.”

Mr Lee also said the countries will further expand cooperation in security fields such as aerospace and defence.

South Korea and France signed a number of preliminary agreements to cooperate in sectors including critical minerals, semiconductors, quantum technologies, nuclear energy and wind power, Mr Lee’s office said.

The countries also aimed to increase bilateral trade to US$20 billion (S$25 billion ) by 2030 from US$15 billion in 2025, Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee highlighted memoranda of understanding signed between South Korea’s state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and French companies Orano and Framatome, saying this would help secure fuel supplies for South Korean nuclear power plants and lay the foundation for joint entry into the global nuclear market.

Lunch and K-pop

The two leaders had lunch after their summit, accompanied by about 140 government officials and business executives from both countries.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids including member Felix, who has been named an honorary ambassador to France, attended, as well as the heads of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group.

On April 2 , a banquet attended by the leaders and their wives was served by chef Son Jong-won, who was on Netflix’s popular Culinary Class Wars (2024 to present) , the Blue House said.

Signed CDs from top K-pop acts like BTS, Stray Kids and G-DRAGON were also prepared as gifts for France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The French President also delivered a speech and answered questions from students at Yonsei University in Seoul after the summit, and attended a business forum alongside South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok.

Mr Macron wants to boost French exports to South Korea and attract Korean investment into France’s industrial and technology sectors, according to the Elysee. REUTERS