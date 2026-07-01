South Korea extends visa fee waiver for group tourists from 6 countries

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The exemption applies to group tourists from Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

SEOUL - South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on July 1 it will extend a waiver of visa application fees for group tourists from six countries until Dec 31, in a move aimed at supporting the recovery of inbound tourism.

The exemption applies to group tourists from Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The policy, which waives the US$15 (S$19) visa application fee, had been scheduled to expire at the end of June. The ministry said it decided to extend the measure to “continue revitalising group tourism”.

The ministry said demand for group tourist visas has been rising, particularly from China and South-east Asia.

According to ministry data, more than 790,000 tourists entered South Korea on group tourist visas in 2025, up 39 per cent from in 2024.

Group tourists from China increased by 48 per cent during the same period, while those from Vietnam rose by 5 per cent.

Group tourists from India saw the largest percentage increase, more than doubling from 573 in 2024 to 1,120 in 2025.

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that the share of group tourists who left their designated tours and became undocumented residents fell to 0.07 per cent in 2025, less than half the 0.19 per cent recorded in 2024, suggesting the program has been managed stably.

The ministry said the fee waiver may have encouraged more group tourists to visit South Korea, along with improved diplomatic relations and the spread of South Korean culture.

The ministry said the extension is expected to reduce the financial burden on foreign group tourists and contribute to the recovery of the tourism industry and local economies.

Singaporeans do not require visas for short-term entry to South Korea, and do not need to apply for the K-ETA, or prior electronic approval, until Dec 31. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK