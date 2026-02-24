Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea’s ex-president Yoon appeals against insurrection verdict

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The former president has yet to say whether he would appeal the court's verdict.

The martial law bid by Yoon Suk Yeol caught allies such as the US off guard.

PHOTO: WOOHAE CHO/NYTIMES

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL – South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol has filed an appeal against an insurrection conviction stemming from his 2024 martial law declaration, his lawyers said on Feb 24.

The Seoul Central District Court last week found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection designed to “paralyse” the National Assembly, sentencing him to life in prison.

“We believe we have a responsibility to clearly place on record the problems with this ruling – not only in the court’s records, but also before the judgment of history in the future,” his legal team said.

Yoon broke into late-night TV on Dec 3, 2024, to

deliver a shock address to the nation

.

Pointing to vague threats of North Korean influence and dangerous “anti-state forces”, he declared the suspension of civilian government and the start of military rule.

Martial law was lifted around six hours later, after lawmakers raced to the assembly building to hold an emergency vote.

The martial law bid triggered flash protests, sent the stock market into panic and caught key military allies such as the United States off guard.

Yoon was ousted in April 2025 and voters elected Mr Lee Jae Myung as President in

a snap election

in June. AFP

More on this topic
What to know about the trial of South Korea’s ousted leader
South Korea ruling party claims ex-President Yoon’s life sentence falls short of expectations


See more on

South Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol

Lee Jae Myung

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.