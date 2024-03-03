South Korean doctors hold rally as government calls for end to walkout

SEOUL – South Korean doctors led thousands of protesters in Seoul on March 3 as a stand-off with the government nears a third week, in one of the largest demonstrations yet for a labour action that has slowed the delivery of healthcare.

Protesters wore masks and carried banners with messages demanding that the government scrap its plan to increase enrolment in medical schools, footage from local broadcaster MBC showed.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) – the nation’s largest lobby group for physicians – said about 30,000 people are at the march.

About 70 per cent of South Korea’s 13,000 trainee doctors have walked out in the past two weeks over the initiative.

The government argues that the number of medical students has not been raised for about three decades and that South Korea now has one of the most acute doctor shortages in the developed world amid a rapidly ageing population.

The KMA led the rally with its leaders speaking on the podium and vowing to refuse talks until President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government backs down.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on March 3 the administration will “go ahead and implement its duty” if doctors stayed off the job in violation of law, Yonhap News Agency reported. It was not clear what that would entail.

Mr Yoon has stood firm on the plan to add 2,000 spaces in medical schools from 3,058 now.

His administration has indicated willingness to discuss doctors’ concerns such as low pay and long hours for trainees, and revisions to the legal system for malpractice suits.

It said the walkout has led to people being turned away from understaffed emergency rooms and the cancellation of about half of surgical operations.

Mr Yoon’s approval rating climbed to 39 per cent in a weekly tracking poll released on March 1 from Gallup Korea, the highest since July 2023, indicating broad support among the public for his stance to hold firm.

This could help his conservative People Power Party in April elections as it tries to take control of Parliament from the progressive Democratic Party.

The authorities have threatened to arrest and prosecute people who refused to comply with the government order to return to work.

The government is looking at suspending licences of doctors who encouraged the labour action that it says defies medical regulations and violates the law.

Critics of the walkout contend that doctors participating in the labour action are more keen on protecting their earning power, which ranks among the top among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, rather than improving the quality of the healthcare system. BLOOMBERG