South Korea cult files for injunction against streaming of Netflix show over ‘false’ content

SEOUL – Local religious cult Baby Garden has filed for an injunction against the streaming of two episodes of Netflix’s documentary series In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal, featuring its leader Kim Ki-soon.

The eight-part series presents four Korean religious cult leaders – Jeong Myeong-seok of Christian Gospel Mission, better known as Jesus Morning Star (JMS); Park Soon-ja of Odaeyang Church; Kim Ki-soon of Baby Garden; and Lee Jae-rock of Manmin Central Church – who claim to be saviours of humanity.

Global streaming platform Netflix said it confirmed the pseudo-religious group’s request with the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.

“As the court reviews the injunction filed by the religious cult, please understand that we do not have any additional information to offer with regards to the case,” a Netflix official said.

Baby Garden filed for the injunction, claiming that the fifth and sixth episodes of In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal contain false content and personal insults.