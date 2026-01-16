Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea court sentences ex-president Yoon to 5 years in prison for obstruction

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answers a reporter’s question during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol was found guilty of obstructing the authorities from executing an arrest warrant.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – A South Korean court on Jan 16 sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison for charges, including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing the authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024, live broadcast of the ruling showed.

He was also found guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with legal process required for martial law.

The ruling is the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

The ruling can be appealed. REUTERS

