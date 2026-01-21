Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea court sentences ex-PM Han to 23-year jail term in case related to martial law

Former South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo (centre) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for his first sentencing trial in the insurrection case in Seoul on Jan 21, 2026.

Former South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo (centre) arriving at the Seoul Central District Court on Jan 21.

PHOTO: AFP

SEOUL A South Korean court on Jan 21 sentenced former prime minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in jail for charges including engaging in a key action of insurrection concerning former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty because he was considered instrumental in setting up the outward appearance of a cabinet meeting that facilitated the martial law declaration, a judge said, calling it a “top-down insurrection”.

“The defendant was a Prime Minister who had been indirectly given democratic legitimacy and responsibility ... Nevertheless, the defendant chose to turn a blind eye... and participate as a member of the December 3 insurrection,” the judge said.

“As a result of the defendant’s actions, South Korea was in danger of returning to the dark past when the basic rights and liberal democratic order of the people were violated, potentially preventing them from escaping from the quagmire of dictatorship for a long time.”

The lower court also found Han guilty of related charges such as perjury and creating a false official document.

Han had denied wrongdoing for all charges except partial perjury.

Han, 76, is the first former cabinet minister to be handed a ruling by a lower court on criminal charges directly related to martial law.

Han was detained by the court immediately after the ruling.

The ruling can be appealed, and the lower court judge said he expected the ruling to be appealed up to the Supreme Court. REUTERS

