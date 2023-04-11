South Korea city wildfire fanned by strong winds, 300 people evacuated

SEOUL – About 300 people evacuated their homes in South Korea’s eastern coastal city of Gangneung as strong winds and dry weather fanned a wildfire on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters were struggling to control the blaze that started at around 8.30am local time on Tuesday in Gangneung, with water-bombing aircraft unable to take off due to the winds, officials said.

The flames had consumed more than 170ha of land and prompted the evacuation of around 300 residents in the city of more than 200,000 people as at 1pm local time, a Gangneung city official told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The fire appears to have started after strong winds blew a tree onto live overhead power cables, igniting flames, Gangwon province Governor Kim Jin-tae said.

Photos and footage circulating on social media showed fires razing forests and fields, and buildings engulfed by smoke.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to mobilise all available resources to put out the fire as soon as possible and quickly evacuate nearby residents to minimise casualties, his office said. REUTERS